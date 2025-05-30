The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery result of today, May 30, will be declared shortly. Those who bought lottery tickets for the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lottery results here as the winners' names are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Dasher Friday weekly lottery is underway presently.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live

