Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday continued its relentless firefighting efforts aboard MV WAN HAI 503, despite challenging sea conditions.

A specialised team comprising one pilot and two aircrew divers was deployed onboard an Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopter to carry out aerial firefighting operations.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: Ahmedabad Airport Temporarily Suspends Flight Operations After London-Bound Flight AI171 Crashes With 242 Passengers on Board.

During the mission, the team successfully dispersed 1,000 kg of Dry Chemical Powder (DCP) directly onto the fire's core.

To mitigate environmental risks near the coast, the ICG is maintaining the vessel's position using a towline while closely monitoring the situation.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: Air India's London-Bound Flight AI171 Carrying Over 200 Passengers Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport, Airline Shares Update (Watch Videos).

Although the external fire has been extinguished, dense smoke continues to emanate, indicating residual internal heat and possible metallic fire.

Firefighting efforts remain ongoing, with all responding assets on high alert to ensure complete containment of the fire.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ICG winched five salvage team members and an aircrew diver onto the burning Singaporean container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 to facilitate towing operations.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, the vessel, which caught fire off the Kerala coast on June 9, continues to drift south-east within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), approximately 42 nautical miles from Beypore, Kerala.

The vessel is carrying 1.2 lakh metric tons of fuel and hundreds of containers, including hazardous cargo, posing a serious risk to the marine environment and regional shipping routes.

"Intensive firefighting efforts by ICG have significantly reduced visible flames, with only smoke now seen across the cargo holds and bays. However, the fire remains active in the inner decks and near fuel tanks," the release stated.

"Five ICG ships, two Dornier aircraft, and a helicopter are engaged in the ongoing firefighting mission, supported by two vessels from the Directorate General of Shipping. A salvage team appointed by the ship's owners is working in coordination with ICG, and the Indian Air Force has been requested for additional aerial support," it added.

With the fire yet to be fully extinguished, efforts to establish a towline and pull the vessel away from the coast are underway to prevent a potential ecological disaster. The situation remains critical and is being monitored continuously. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)