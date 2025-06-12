Ahmedabad, June 12: Air India's London-bound Flight AI171 with over two hundred passengers aboard crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, said the airline. “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details,” Air India said, sharing an update on its X handle. Officials are yet to release any official information about the casualties or the reason behind the crash.

Visuals from the site show a thick plume of grey smoke rising from the ground. At least two dozen ambulances were rushed to the spot for relief and containment efforts. Some of the injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. Air India Plane Crash: Air India’s Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 Crashes in Meghani Nagar Minutes After Takeoff, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

Air India Flight AI171 Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport

London bound Air India Plane crashed near the Ahmedabad Airport seconds after take off. Exact moment caught on camera. https://t.co/ggD88ELSbJ pic.twitter.com/s8Ckeuswll — Saahil Suhail (@SaahilSuhail) June 12, 2025

Tragic AI Ahmbd -London crashes London bound AI 171 Boeing 787 *plane crashed into under construction buil *ahmedabad airport air india plane crash* ahmedabad civil hospital on high alert As per local police more than 200ppl feared on board. Plan crashes soon after take off… pic.twitter.com/O839kEHeR4 — Anand Narasimhan🇮🇳 (@AnchorAnandN) June 12, 2025

BREAKING: Air India Ahmedabad to London flight with 130 passengers aboard crashes minutes after take off. pic.twitter.com/eVIbymeBsq — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) June 12, 2025

Air India Shares Update

Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on https://t.co/Fnw0ywg2Zt and on our X handle (https://t.co/Id1XFe9SfL). -Air India… — Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025

Meanwhile, TV reports said that an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying over 250 passengers crashed just after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The flight that was going to London went down between 1 pm and 2 pm. Air India Plane Crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Operating Ahmedabad-London Flight With Over 200 Passengers Crashes in Meghani Nagar Minutes After Takeoff, Casualties Feared (Watch Videos).

The police have diverted traffic from the area. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is understood to have spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner about the plane crash, regarding all possible Central assistance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2025 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).