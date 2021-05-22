New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence said the Indian Coast Guard has initiated extensive pre-emptive measures on the East coast as a low-pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal.

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal in two days, which will be named as cyclone 'Yaas', the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has initiated extensive pre-emptive measures on the Eastern coast and all the ashore, afloat and aviation units are on high alert.

Yaas is forming in the Bay of Bengal a few days after the cyclone Tauktae hit the Arabian Sea.

"Ships at anchorage have also been advised to take shelter and necessary safety measures. Navtex warnings are being issued regularly and the International Safety Net (ISN) has been activated to alert the vessels in/ transiting through the area. Port authorities, Oil rig operators, Shipping, fisheries authorities, and fishermen associations have been informed about the likelihood of cyclone formation, and a close liaison and coordination for the safety of boats, vessels, and fixed platforms are being maintained," the release read.

"Though a fishing ban is enforced on the east coast of India, Coast Guard Dornier aircraft and Ships at sea are also broadcasting weather warnings to fishermen operating at sea about the likely formation of cyclones and directing them to return to the nearest harbor for safety. ICG has also requested respective State/ UT governments to sensitise fishers and accounting of fishing boats present in harbor and a close liaison is being maintained," it added.

In addition, Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) with inflatable boats, Lifebuoys, and lifejackets are on standby for undertaking Disaster response operations. Medical teams & ambulances have also been kept on standby for swift mobilisation. (ANI)

