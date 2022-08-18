New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): For the welfare of its troops, the Indian Coast Guard signed MoUs with eight banks to get customised banking services for its personnel deployed across the country.

"The well-being and welfare of the troops is the focus of the force. In this regard, we signed these MoUs with these banks for customised services to our personnel," ICG officials said.

Along with the IDFC First bank, the MoU was inked with seven other banks including ICICI, Axis, HDFC, Yes Bank and Punjab National Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Coast Guard chief VS Pathania said, "These MoUs have been signed with the banks keeping in view the welfare of the troops and to get them special salary accounts from the banks."

After signing the MoU with Coast Guard, IDFC First senior executive Col Harmeet Singh (Retd) said, "We have lot of schemes and packages to offer to the ICG officials and sailors which would be good for them and they can benefit from our services." (ANI)

