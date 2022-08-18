Bareilly, August 18: In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old woman allegedly chopped off her live-in partner's genitals after he attempted to rape her 14-year-old daughter in Mahevaganj area of UP's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old woman was living with the man for two years after she abandoned her husband over his drinking activities, reported TOI.

Disclosing the sequence of events, the woman said, "I was working in the farm when the incident took place. Fortunately, I returned home in the nick of time and caught him red-handed. He even attacked me while I was trying to save my daughter so I brought a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his private parts to teach him a lesson. I have no regrets for what I did." Mizoram Shocker: Intoxicated Man Thrashes Wife Accusing Her of ‘Consuming Liquor’, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

The woman said she does not regret what she has done. Police have now booked the accused under Sections 376 (rape) of IPC and other sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences ( POCSO ) Act.

