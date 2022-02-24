New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Movement of people is now difficult in Ukraine as it is under martial law and those hearing air sirens and bomb warnings should find nearby bomb shelters, the Indian embassy in Kyiv said in a fresh advisory to Indians there.

"As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult," it said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Woman Arrested on Charge of Running Brothel in Mysuru; Two Rescued.

It said for those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, the embassy is in touch with establishments to put them up.

"We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros," it said.

Also Read | Tecno Spark 8C Now Available For Sale in India via Amazon.

"While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)