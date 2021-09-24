New Delhi[India] September 24 (ANI): Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi on Thursday said that Indian languages have not received due attention and the country has lost over 220 languages in the last 50 years.

The Minister said that teaching and learning of Indian languages need to be integrated with school and higher education at every level.

The minister, who was the chief guest at a national webinar on 'Strengthening Indian Languages for Holistic Educational Attainment,' stressed that preservation and promotion of Indian languages is crucial for the unity and integrity of the nation.

She talked about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The webinar was organised by the Education Ministry and University Grants Commission.

According to an official release, the minister said that National Education Policy will act as a medium of connectivity between local to global by creating an opportunity for teaching-learning in regional dialects and Indian languages.

The minister mentioned that the country's development is possible only by strengthening and preserving Indian languages.

She emphasised the importance to extend academic and social support to strengthen Indian languages for holistic development of the education sector including learners and teachers.

Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education touched upon the benefits of learning in "our own mother languages such as developing critical thinking, building a better understanding of knowledge system".

Khare elaborated on the role of NEP to revive Indian languages that are being extinct. (ANI)

