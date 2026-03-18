New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Reaffirming India's commitment to collaborative maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region, the second edition of Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR commenced with naval personnel from 16 friendly foreign countries taking part.

The Indian Navy assumed the chair of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) in Feb 2026. Therefore, this Edition includes participation from 16 IONS nations of the Indian Ocean Region(IOR), according to a release.

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The initiative builds on India's long-standing maritime cooperation efforts and reflects the Government of India's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), while also advancing the broader framework of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions.

IOS SAGAR is designed as a unique operational engagement programme that enables naval personnel from Friendly Foreign Countries to train and sail together onboard an Indian Naval Ship. By integrating international participants into shipboard activities and professional training modules, the initiative promotes practical cooperation, interoperability and shared understanding of maritime operations.

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As part of the current edition of IOS SAGAR, naval personnel from 16 Friendly Foreign Countries will participate in the programme.

The programme will commence with professional training interactions at Indian Naval training establishments in Kochi, where participants will be exposed to key aspects of naval operations, seamanship practices and maritime security concepts. This phase will be followed by deployment onboard an Indian Naval Ship, where international participants will sail together with Indian Navy personnel and take part in operational activities at sea, the release added.

During the voyage, the ship will undertake maritime engagement activities and port visits, enabling interaction with partner navies and maritime agencies across the region. These engagements are intended to strengthen professional linkages, encourage exchange of best practices and foster a deeper understanding of shared maritime challenges. (ANI)

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