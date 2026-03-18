Mumbai, March 18: Hindu Nav Varsh will begin on March 19, 2026, marking the start of Vikram Samvat 2083 along with Chaitra Navratri. This year stands out as the Hindu lunar calendar will include an Adhik Maas (extra month), making it a 13-month year. Astrological calculations also point to the formation of auspicious yogs, influencing the year’s outlook.

The new year starts on the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month, a day traditionally associated with the creation of the universe in Hindu belief. The occasion is celebrated across India as Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and other regional festivals, marking the beginning of a new agricultural and spiritual cycle. When Does Chaitra Navratri 2026 Start? Know the Ghatasthapana Muhurat and Significance.

Why Vikram Samvat 2083 Will Have 13 Months

The Hindu calendar is based on lunar cycles, which are shorter than the solar year by about 11 days. To balance this gap, an Adhik Maas is added approximately every three years.

In 2026, this adjustment will result in a 13-month year. The additional month is expected to fall between May and June, affecting the timing of several festivals and religious observances. When Is Ugadi 2026? Know the Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Traditions.

According to traditional astrology, the upcoming year is known as “Rudra Samvatsar.” Planetary positions assign Jupiter as the ruling king and Mars as the minister, a combination believed to bring a mix of growth, activity, and challenges.

Astrologers also note the formation of “Aparajey Yog,” considered an auspicious alignment. Some zodiac signs are expected to benefit more than others, particularly in areas such as career, finances, and personal progress, while others may need to exercise caution.

Religious Significance and Observances

The start of the Hindu New Year coincides with Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Devotees observe fasting, puja rituals, and prayers during this period.

The day is considered important for beginning new ventures, spiritual practices, and charitable activities. Many communities also mark it as the start of the traditional calendar year for cultural and agricultural planning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).