New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Under the supervision, leadership and instructions of Indian Youth Congress National In-Charge Shri Krishna Allavaru, National President Uday Bhanu Chib, and National Legal Cell Chairman Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, the IYC Legal Cell has launched an all-fronts legal counteroffensive against the coordinated and malicious digital campaign aimed at defaming Rahul Gandhi and mocking women's dignity, a press release from the Indian Youth Congress said.

On July 5, 2025, a doctored image and vulgar video targeting Rahul Gandhi Ji connected to a social welfare campaign to distribute sanitary pads in Bihar was circulated by Ratan Ranjan and further amplified by @MrSinha_, Arun Kosli, Sanjay Nirupam, Adv Sunil Sharma, and Rishi Bagree and multiple other habitual Offenders.

The content, deeply offensive, exploited a women-centric issue to spread political misogyny and orchestrated defamation. This is not political expression. This is criminal intent--cloaked in digital propaganda. Legal Action Across Multiple States:

In Karnataka, an FIR was registered at High Grounds Police Station, Bengaluru, under Sections 192, 336(4), 354, 294, 196, and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000. In Delhi, a complaint has been filed at Mandir Marg Police Station, and a parallel complaint has been submitted via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal by Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress Legal Cell Chairman Shri Vivek Punia. In Telangana, under the leadership of State Legal Cell President Adv. Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy and Coordinator Adv. Gudur Nikhil Reddy, an FIR has also been registered against the culprits.

"BJP has crossed all limits of decency. They're trying to divert attention from their impending defeat in Bihar by morphing images and insulting women. It's not just about our leader -- it's about the dignity of every Indian woman. This is unacceptable and legally punishable. This is beyond defamation. This is an outright insult to the dignity of Indian women. The BJP IT cell is spreading filth to mock a welfare initiative. We've taken legal action. Let there be no doubt -- we will pursue this to its logical end", IYC Legal Cell Incharge Krishna Allavaru said in his statement.

"BJP is a master in manufacturing fake narratives, but this is a new low. Twisting a noble act of public service into obscene propaganda is reprehensible, both politically and morally. The Indian Youth Congress stands firm. We will not allow such degradation to go unpunished". He even said that Weaponising menstruation to score political points is a misogynistic disgrace. Disinformation against public leaders is not free speech -- it's criminal speech", IYC National President Shri Uday Bhanu Chib's statement said.

The Indian Youth Congress will pursue every legal remedy under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology laws to hold these offenders accountable.

There will be consequences -- swift, severe, and permanent. And this time, there will be no mercy.

"This orchestrated smear campaign is not just about digital hate -- it is a criminal conspiracy to degrade women, dehumanise public discourse, and politically vilify a Leader of Opposition. We are responding firmly and lawfully. This is only the beginning. There will be no leniency. Disgusting that The IT cell's propaganda mocks menstruation and uses it to insult Rahul Gandhi Ji. This isn't just defamation -- this is a crime against every woman. FIRs are being registered. Let the guilty face consequences -- legal, harsh, and irreversible", National Chairman Legal Cell Shri Roopesh Singh Bhadauria said in his statement. (ANI)

