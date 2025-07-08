Mumbai, July 8: Indian stock market indices closed nearly flat on Monday amid cautious trading ahead of the US tariff deadline on July 9. The Sensex ended marginally higher by 9.61 points at 83,442.50, while the Nifty remained unchanged at 25,461.30. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on July 8, including Titan (NSE: TITAN), IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK), and Adani Wilmar (NSE: AWL), as per the CNBCTV18 report. LG Electronics Q2 Operating Profit Plunges Over 46% Amid Rising Logistics and Tariff Costs.

Volatility continues to grip markets due to ongoing concerns over the US-India trade deal and foreign fund outflows. Investors will closely watch companies like Marico (NSE: MARICO), Dabur (NSE: DABUR), and Bank of Baroda (NSE: BANKBARODA) amid their recent performance updates. We at LatestLY highlight other key stocks such as Signature Global (NSE: SIGNATURE), Nykaa (NSE: NYKAA), and Bandhan Bank (NSE: BANDHANBNK) that may remain in the spotlight on Tuesday. Chanakya AI: Neurobridge Tech Launches India’s First AI Platform To Analyse CBSE Exam Answers To Provide Personalised Feedback With AI Teachers.

List of Stocks to Buy or Sell on July 8:

Titan Company Ltd (NSE: TITAN): Titan reported an overall year-on-year growth of 9%, with jewellery domestic operations growing nearly 8%. The Watches and Wearables segment rose 15%, while EyeCare grew by 3%. High gold prices and fewer wedding days impacted consumer sentiment during the quarter. IndusInd Bank Ltd (NSE: INDUSINDBK): The bank posted a 16% year-on-year rise in net advances to INR 3.48 lakh crore. Total deposits rose 15% YoY to INR 3.98 lakh crore, but the CASA ratio dipped to 36.7% from 39.9%. The bank’s asset growth remains strong despite a moderation in CASA share. Adani Wilmar Ltd (NSE: AWL): The company reported 13% volume growth, driven by focused strategies across categories. Branded export volumes surged 36%, while the Food & FMCG business grew 23% YoY. Despite industry headwinds, its Edible Oils segment grew 13% in volume and 10% in value. Marico Ltd (NSE: MARICO): Marico's consolidated revenue grew in the high single digits, supported by a favourable product mix. Parachute coconut oil posted low-single-digit volume growth, which is expected to improve ahead. Saffola Oils and Value-Added Hair Oils delivered mid-single and soft growth, respectively. Dabur India Ltd (NSE: DABUR): Dabur reported improving rural demand trends and expects stronger momentum going forward. The company anticipates mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth in Q1 FY26. Its HPC and Healthcare segments are likely to grow in high single digits. Bank of Baroda (NSE: BANKBARODA): Domestic advances increased 8.5% YoY to INR 8.82 lakh crore, with retail loans up 20.8%. Global advances rose 8.1% to INR 10.72 lakh crore, while domestic deposits climbed 5.25%. The bank continues to post stable growth in both credit and deposit segments. Indian Bank (NSE: INDIANB): The bank recorded a 10.9% YoY increase in total business to INR 12.21 lakh crore. Gross advances rose 12.7% to INR 5.4 lakh crore, while deposits climbed 9.5% to INR 6.81 lakh crore. Steady growth reflects a balanced expansion in both lending and savings. Signature Global (India) Ltd (NSE: SIGNATURE): The real estate developer saw a 255% YoY jump in pre-sales to INR 3,120 crore in Q1. Collections doubled to INR 1,210 crore, while net debt fell by INR 180 crore. With 30% of FY26 pre-sales target already achieved, momentum remains strong. Nykaa (NSE: NYKAA): Nykaa expects Q1 FY26 revenue growth of 22–23%, with GMV growth in the mid-to-high twenties. Beauty vertical revenue mirrors the consolidated growth, while fashion sees a 20% rise. The company maintains strong traction across both core business segments. Bandhan Bank Ltd (NSE: BANDHANBNK): Bandhan Bank appointed Ratan Kumar Kesh as interim MD & CEO for three months from July 10, 2024. The leadership update follows regulatory approval for a temporary top-level change. Investors may track the impact of this transition on near-term operations.

Indian markets remained cautious on July 7 amid volatility ahead of the July 9 US tariff deadline and ongoing concerns over the US-India trade deal. Sensex and Nifty closed nearly flat, reflecting investor hesitation. Foreign fund outflows and weak Asian cues added pressure, while select sectors like FMCG and banking showed resilience. Market participants will closely watch corporate earnings and geopolitical developments for further direction.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

