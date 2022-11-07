New Delhi, November 7: The internal security situation in the country remained under control during 2021, says Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Annual Report 2021-22.

The report, released on Monday, mentions that Government of India's "due priority" to enhancing internal security has even the reason behind maintaining internal security situation in the country. Rs 3.5 Lakh Crore Needed for Internal Security in 2020-25: MHA.

The principal focus on the internal security front remained on countering terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, improving the security scenario in the North Eastern States, combating Left Wing Extremism and maintaining peace in the hinterland of the country, reads the report. BBL Patale, IPS Appointed as Joint Director, Internal Security, MHA? Home Ministry Debunks Fake News.

Internal security issues in the country can broadly be categorized with issues related terrorism in the hinterland of the country, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) or naxal issue in certain areas, insurgency in the North Eastern States and cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Explaining the action taken to control internal security in the country, the report said the central government fosussed on capacity building of states police forces through "regular training in the area of intelligence collection, response to terror incidents and investigation" as they are first responders to any terrorist incident.

Besides, it states, the names of 'Terrorist Organizations' or 'Individuals' that indulged in terrorist activities are listed in the First Schedul and Fourth Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 respectively.

It also said the Central Government has declared 42 organizations as terrorist organizations and 31 individuals as individual terrorists so far. Apart from that, the MHA actively participated in the Joint Working Group Meetings on Counter Terrorism with foreign countries.

The Law Enforcement Agencies keep a close watch on the activities of fundamentalist organizations and groups, having bearing on security, peace and public tranquility of the country and take action as per extant provisions of law, wherever necessary, it also mentions.

To strengthen the internal Security, the report says the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which was constituted under the NIA Act of 2008 as a Special agency for investigation and prosecution of offences specified in the Schedule of NIA Act, since its inception, has registered 438 cases as on March 31 this year. Out of which, 349 cases have been charge sheeted. Trial has been concluded in 89 cases, out of which 83 cases have resulted in conviction.

NIA is the premier investigation agency at the Central level to investigate terrorism related cases, including terrorism financing cases. Since the inception of Multi Agency Centre (MAC) 4,06,925 inputs have been shared through its platform till December 31, 2021, says the report.

In pursuance of its mandate, 297 daily Nodal Officers Meetings, Focus Group Meetings, meetings on Cross Border Terrorism or LWE issue or Insurgency in Punjab and issues related to IIG Camps in North East were organized at MAC in New Delhi in 2021.

In addition, 264 meetings were organized at Subsidiary Multi Agency Centers (SGMACs) to discuss terrorism related issues at State level. MAC had also launched National Memory Bank (NMB) integrated with Threat Management system (TMS) on MAC-SMAC - State SB network in June 2021.

A total of 30,991 data have been uploaded on the NMB in the form of IRS, periodicals, dossiers and incident reports to facilitate analysis by stakeholders on counter terrorism related issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)