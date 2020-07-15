New Delhi, July 15: In the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis, there's an outbreak of fake news and misinformation that is flooding the internet. Several government authorities are constantly fighting a war against mischief mongers. In recent, a fake claim is going viral that BBL Patale, IPS has been appointed as Joint Director, Internal Security, Ministry of Home Affairs. COVID-19 Monitoring Committee Has Been Formed by MHA? Home Ministry Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Post.

An Order dated 30.01.2020 claims: "Consequent upon the approval of the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet. Mr BBL Patale, IPS (AGMUT: 1997) is hereby posted as Joint Director, Internal Security, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India with immediate effect to deal with Insurgency, Terrorism, Activities of Inimical Foreign Agencies and Terrorist Financing."

If you see any such posts, beware its fake. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took to Twitter to debunk fake news with a post on their official handle. Government of India Approved Free Rs 2000 Relief Fund for Each Citizen? PIB Fact Check Finds Viral WhatsApp Message Fake.

Here's the Fact Check by MHA:

Claim- An Order was issued on 30.01.2020 appointing BBL Patale, IPS as Joint Director, Internal Security, MHA.#FactCheck - This Order is #fake. No such Order was issued by MHA. Please beware of mischief mongers.@PIBFactCheck @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/k6gqczUprS — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) July 15, 2020

"Claim- An Order was issued on 30.01.2020 appointing BBL Patale, IPS as Joint Director, Internal Security, MHA," the agency tweeted. "#FactCheck - This Order is #fake. No such Order was issued by MHA. Please beware of mischief mongers," it added and clarified.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).