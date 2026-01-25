New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday emphasised the country's growing military capabilities, citing the Indian Air Force's (IAF) combat readiness and the Indian Navy's indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. She noted India's precision strikes against terror infrastructure through Operation Sindoor last year.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, President Murmu said that during operation Sindoor , terror centres were destroyed and many terrorists met their end.

The President highlighted that India's self-reliance in the field of defence powered the historic success of Operation Sindoor. President Murmu said that based on the strength of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, people have complete trust in the country's defence preparedness.

In her address President Murmu mentioned her recent visit to the Siachen Base Camp, where she witnessed the bravery and preparedness of Indian soldiers in challenging conditions. Additionally, she highlighted her experience of flying in the Sukhoi and Rafale fighter planes, showcasing the IAF's capabilities

"Last year, our country launched precision strikes against terror infrastructure through Operation Sindoor. Terror centres were destroyed, and many terrorists met their end. Our self-reliance in thefield of defence powered the historic success of Operation Sindoor. At the Siachen Base Camp, I saw our brave soldiers fully prepared and motivated to defend the country even amidst extremely challenging conditions. I also had the opportunity to fly in the Sukhoi and Rafale fighter planes of the Indian Air Force. I saw the combat readiness of the Air Force. I witnessed the extraordinary capabilities of the Indian Navy's indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. I also sortied in the submarine INS Vaghsheer. Based on the strengthof the Army, Air Force, and Navy, people have complete trust in our defence-preparedness," she said.

In her address, President Murmu emphasised the importance of National Voters' Day, celebrated on January 25, and praised Indian citizens for enthusiastically exercising their right to vote

"The 25th of January is celebrated as 'National Voters' Day' in our country. Our adult citizens enthusiastically cast their votes to electtheir representatives. Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar believedthat the exercise of the right to vote leads to political education. Our voters, in line with Babasaheb's vision, are demonstrating theirpolitical awareness. The increasing participation of women in votingadds a powerful dimension to our Republic," she said.

President Murmu highlighted India's young population as a significant strength, with immense talent and entrepreneurial spirit. She mentioned initiatives like 'Mera Yuva Bharat' or 'MY Bharat', which provide a technology-driven learning mechanism to connect young citizens with opportunities in leadership and skill development. The President also noted that India's start-ups have demonstrated impressive success, driven mainly by young entrepreneurs.

"Our country has the world's largest young population. What gives usspecial pride is that our youth possess immense talent. Our young entrepreneurs, sports-persons, scientists, and professionals are infusing new energy into the country and making their mark on theglobal stage. Today, a large number of our young people are presenting impressive instances of success through self-employment. Our youth are the flag bearers of our nation's development journey. 'Mera Yuva Bharat' or 'MY Bharat' provides a technology-driven experiential learning mechanism to connect young citizens with opportunities in several areas, including leadership and skill development. The impressive success demonstrated by start-ups inour country is mainly driven by our young entrepreneurs. The country's development will gain momentum through policies andprograms focused on the aspirations of the younger generation. I amconfident that the power of youth will play a leading role in the makingof Viksit Bharat by 2047," she said.

Further, President Murmu stated that India is the world's fastest-growing major economy, moving towards becoming the third-largest economy in the near future. She emphasised the importance of Atma-nirbharata and Swadeshi in shaping the country's economic destiny. The President also highlighted the implementation of GST, which has established a system of 'One Nation, One Market', and the recent decisions to make the GST system more effective.

"India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. Despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth. We aremoving towards achieving our goal of becoming the world's third-largest economy in the near future. By investing in the creation of world-class infrastructure, we arerebuilding our economic strength at a much larger scale. In this journey of shaping our economic destiny, Atma-nirbharata and Swadeshi are our guiding principles. The most important decision for the economic integration of thecountry after Independence, the implementation of GST, hasestablished the system of 'One Nation, One Market'. The recent decisions to make the GST system even more effective will further strengthen our economy. Four Labour Codes have been issued in thefield of labour reforms. These will benefit our workers and will alsoaccelerate the development of enterprises," she added.

She also emphasised the importance of protecting the environment, citing India's cultural tradition of living in harmony with nature. Murmu mentioned the country's message of 'Lifestyle for Environment' or 'LiFE', promoting sustainable development."Protection of the environment is a high priority today. I am proud thatIndia has steered the global community in many areas related to the environment. A lifestyle in harmony with nature has been a part ofIndia's cultural tradition. This lifestyle is the basis of our message tothe global community: 'Lifestyle for Environment', or 'LiFE'. Let usmake efforts to ensure that Mother Earth's precious resources remainavailable for future generations. In our tradition, we have been offering prayers for peace to prevail inthe entire universe. The future of humanity can remain secure only if there is peace in the whole world. In an atmosphere marked byconflicts in many parts of the world, India is spreading the message ofworld peace," she added.

The address was broadcast from 07:00 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version. The address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan is followed by broadcasts in regional languages on Doordarshan's regional channels. Akashvani will broadcast regional-language versions from 09:30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks. (ANI)

