Delhi, January 25: As India gears up for the grand celebrations at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026, a common question has surfaced among citizens and on social media: Is India celebrating its 77th or 78th Republic Day? With the nation decorated in the tri-color and the military ready for the "Battle Array" parade, it is essential to clarify the milestone the country is reaching this year.

The Government of India has officially designated January 26, 2026, as the 77th Republic Day. While the math can sometimes be confusing for those counting the years since 1950, the distinction lies in the difference between the "anniversary" and the "occurrence" of the event.

The Math Explained: Why 77th and not 78th?

The confusion often arises because people calculate the years by subtracting 1950 from 2026, which equals 76. However, this calculation gives the number of completed years (anniversaries), not the number of times the event has been celebrated.

January 26, 1950: This was the 1st Republic Day, the day the Constitution of India came into effect.

January 26, 1951: This was the 2nd Republic Day (and the 1st Anniversary).

January 26, 2026: This marks the 77th time India will be celebrating the day.

Therefore, while India is celebrating the 76th anniversary of becoming a Republic, the event itself is the 77th Republic Day.

Significance of January 26

Republic Day is celebrated to commemorate the date on which the Constitution of India became the supreme law of the land in 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935). While India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, it remained a constitutional monarchy with George VI as head of state until the Constitution was adopted.

The date January 26 was specifically chosen because it was on this day in 1930 that the Indian National Congress proclaimed Purna Swaraj (Complete Independence), moving away from the demand for Dominion status.

The 2026 celebrations are set to be historic, featuring the theme "150 Years of Vande Mataram." For the first time, the parade will witness the joint Chief Guests from the European Union, Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen. The event will also showcase India's growing "Nari Shakti" (Women Power) and "Atmanirbhar" (Self-Reliant) military capabilities, including the debut of the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PIB ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).