New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) No-frills airline IndiGo has launched digital e-logbook for pilots and the facility will allow transfer of pilots' flight data directly to aviation regulator DGCA.

In a release on Thursday, IndiGo said it has become the first Indian airline to launch digital e-logbook for the pilots.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Server Crash: Computers Systems Restored After Nearly 2 Hours.

"In collaboration with DGCA, the e-logbook will provide direct flight data transfer service to pilots from IndiGo systems to eGCA logbooks, effective December 1, 2022," it said.

eGCA is an online platform for various processes under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Brutally Kills Wife Over Petty dispute, Roams Village With Severed Head in Parbhani; Arrested.

With the automated process, the flying hours entered in eGCA e-logbook will have consistency of data and format for all the stakeholders, which will increase more safety and efficiency in operations.

"This will also offer real time availability of flying hours data for pilots in compliance with rule 67A of Aircraft rules, and enable data accuracy and timely submission of issuance, renewals, and endorsement of licenses by removal of multi-layer data validation.

"This process will allow pilots to devote more time towards their skill enhancement and improve quality of life by freeing up time required for work manual log filling," the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)