Parbhani, December 1: A spine-chilling incident has come to the fore here wherein a man allegedly killed his wife with a sharp object and then roamed around his house in the village with a severed head. The accused also attacked two villagers. The man has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The incident startled and shocked the neighbourhood. Jaipur Shocker: Man Hires History-Sheeter To Get Wife Killed for Rs 1.90 Crore Insurance Amount; Three Arrested.

As per the reports, the incident took place in Kamlapur village in Purna block. The accused, Keshav More (43), killed his wife Aashabai (37) after an argument over petty reasons took a violent turn. Moments later, More arrived with a sharp object and attacked his wife. The accused also beheaded her head before damaging it. The man then took the severed head with him and roamed around his house in the Kamlapur village. Reportedly, the man also carried the murder weapon in his other hand. The accused also inflicted injuries on two villagers. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes, Kills Minor Girl in Satna District To Avenge Wife's Extra-Marital Affair With Victim's Father; Arrested.

The couple has two daughters and one son. The accused is said to be a mental patient. The neighbours said that the accused used to make strange noises at night. According to the reports, the accused had also chopped a pet cat at his residence.

