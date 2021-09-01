Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): As many as 28,08,212 people in Indore have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, making Indore the first district in Madhya Pradesh to have achieved its vaccination target on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Indore Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr BS Sethia said that Indore was given a target to administer 28,07,559 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine till August 31 by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"It is a great achievement for Indore. We have always been first in the cleanliness drive. Now we have also set a mark in the vaccination drive," he stated.

Sethia also said that they received support from NGOs and public representatives to achieve the target. "People also showed awareness and came forward to get vaccinated," he added.

Speaking about the city's vaccination drive for old and bed-ridden people, Sethia informed that the district administration has formed 130-140 teams mobile teams to vaccinate people who cannot come to the vaccine centres.

He further stated that the vaccination drive will continue for the children as they reach adulthood.

"I request all those who are yet to be vaccinated to receive their first dose and all the partially vaccinated people to get their second dose on time. This campaign will continue for the second dose as well," he said. (ANI)

