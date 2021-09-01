After launching new-generation foldable phones, the South Korean technology giant is ready to launch a 5G flagship handset. As per the latest rumours, the upcoming 5G phone will be called Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) which is likely to be introduced in September or October. Interestingly, the phone was accidentally leaked on Samsung's social media posts. Presently, there is no official announcement from the brand about its arrival. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Prices Leaked on Amazon Ahead of Its India Launch: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Exynos Variant Spotted on Geekbench (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The upcoming Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been spotted on the Geekbench website, revealing key specifications and features ahead of its launch. The variant spotted on the benchmark platform carries the model number SM-G990E. As per the listing, the variant has an Exynos 2100 SoC and the same chip is found on the Galaxy S21 series for India. Another variant of the Galaxy S21 FE with the model number SM-G990B was spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. This one could be launched in the US and Europe while the one with Exynos SoC will be sold in other markets. The phone gets 8GB of RAM and runs Android 11 out of the box with OneUI 3.0.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Exynos Variant (Photo Credits: Voice)

If the recent reports are to be believed, the phone will sport a flat 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone is said to get a 32MP triple-camera module and a 12MP selfie shooter. The phone is said to pack a 4,370 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The handset is rumoured to be priced in the range of 700,000 to 800,000 won which is around Rs 46,00 to Rs 53,000.

