The Hong-Kong based Infinix is gearing up to introduce two new smartphones in the Indian market. To be called the Infinix Hot 11 and Hot 11S, these smartphones are likely to be launched in September. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Ahead of the launch, both the handsets have been spotted on the Google Play Console listing. It's worth noting that the company has already confirmed the Infinix Hot 11S for the Indian market. The handset will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and will be offered in two variants. Infinix Hot 11S To Be Launched in India Next Month.

Infinix Hot 11 (Photo Credits: 91mobiles)

The Google Play Console listing reveals the design of both the phones and drops information on the key specifications. As per the listing, the upcoming Infinix Hot 11 will sport a FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels. It also gets a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. The Hot 11 will draw power from the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with a 4GB RAM, and will run Android 11 OS out of the box.

Infinix Hot 11S Smartphone (Photo Credits:(91mobiles)

The Hot 11S, on the other hand, will get a punch-hole cutout. However, the listing suggests that the phone will come with the MT6769 processor, which is Helio G70 and will be paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset will also be available in 6GB + 128GB configuration. More details are expected to surface as we approach the launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2021 12:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).