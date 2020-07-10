Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): As many as 44 new coronavirus were reported in Indore, taking the district tally to 5,087, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.

258 people have died due to the virus.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 7,67,296. (ANI)

