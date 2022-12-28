Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): A restaurant owner was booked for allegedly serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian in the Vijay Nagar area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday.

The man identified as Akash Dubey had ordered veg biryani but he spotted bones in his food.

He then complained about it to the restaurant manager and staff, after which they apologized to him.

Akash lodged an FIR at Vijay Nagar police station.

"Vijay Nagar police has registered an FIR under Section 298 against the restaurant manager Swapnil Gujrati. At present, the matter is being investigated, after which further action will be taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sampat upadhyay told ANI. (ANI)

