Lucknow, October 25: A woman doctor has been booked for vandalising the shops of Diwali vendors and threatening them. The Gomti Nagar police has booked Dr Anju Gupta under sections 427 and 504 of the CrPC after a video went viral on social media in which she is seen breaking earthen diyas and clay toys put up for sale on Diwali with a cricket bat and a wiper.

The doctor said that the vendors had been putting up their stalls right outside her gate and whenever she objected, they would get into arguments with her. Lucknow Shocker: Woman Caught on Camera Vandalising Potteries of Road Side Vendors in Posh Patrakarpuram, Videos Go Viral.

Several videos of a woman vandalising potteries of road side vendors in posh Patrakarpuram area in UP's Lucknow has surfaced. Request @lkopolice take cognizance. pic.twitter.com/4YKocXiaxj — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 24, 2022

She alleged that the shops were causing major traffic jams in the area.

लखनऊ में गोमतीनगर स्थित पत्रकारपुरम में सड़क पर लगी दुकानों में महिला ने की तोड़फोड़| वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल pic.twitter.com/mfCYOo6oUv — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) October 24, 2022

The Gomti Nagar Police inspector Dinesh Chandra Pandey said that the case had been registered on the complaint of Zubair, Rubina and Shamshad whose shops had been damaged in the incident.

