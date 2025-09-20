Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): An Indore-based organisation, 'Paurush', which works on men's rights issues, has claimed that it will symbolically perform 'Shurpanakha Dahan' on Dussehra this year and burn the effigy of women accused of killing husbands, including Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The organisation said that it will include the posters of 11 women accused of killing husbands across the nation in the effigy, placing Sonam's picture in the centre.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Dies: Congress Expresses Grief Over Passing of Assamese Singer, Says 'Deeply Saddened by the Untimely Demise'.

Speaking to ANI, President of Paurush organisation, Ashok Dashora said, "On Dussehra this year, we have made a provision of 'Shurpankha Dahan' in which an effigy is being prepared containing posters of 11 women who have killed their husbands across the country...We burn effigies of Ravan as a symbol of destruction of negative qualities like arrogance and ego. But in today's modern age, young women are increasingly falling into adultery, immorality, lack of values, and indecency. Therefore, as a symbolic act, on October 2 on the occasion of Vijayadasmi, we will burn the effigy bearing the faces of 11 women associated with criminal cases targeting the negative qualities like adultery, immorality, lack of values, and indecency."

"At the center of this effigy, there will be the face of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who has brought shame to Indore and other women include Nikita Singhania, Suchana Seth, Harsha Parihar, Hansa Patel, Muskan (Blue drum woman), Meerut woman famously known as Vish Kanya, etc. We are symbolically going to burn the tendencies of planned crime, malignant and shameful," he added.

Also Read | ‘He Will Be Remembered for His Rich Contribution to Music’: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Leaders Express Grief Over Sudden Demise of Zubeen Garg.

Dashora further explained that his organisation stands for 'People Against Unequal Rules Used to Shelter Harassment' and he has been working for men's rights for the last 15 years.

"I have seen the poster and I am feeling extremely angry because who has given them the right to do so. It is a very bad poster. We worship Goddess Durga for nine years, and on Dussehra, if anyone marks such an unsightly protest in the name of 10-11 women, then it is an unforgivable crime. Are these women representing the entire women? What about those women who are tortured every day, face rape, eve teasing other crimes. Who is raising their voice?" asked Divya Gupta (JWALA NGO President).

"I think such thoughts should not be promoted, and I request the administration if they have asked permission for such effigy burn, then it should not be granted," she added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)