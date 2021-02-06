Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat launched an interest-free loan distribution programme under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme at Bannu School in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Saturday.

Under the scheme, the Uttarakhand government is providing upto Rs 3 lakh to 25000 farmers and upto Rs 5 lakh to farmers' groups.

The debt distribution ceremony was held simultaneously at 100 places across the state.

Addressing the event CM Rawat urged the farmers to make better use of the loan.

"The interest-free loan distribution programme will help in the development of farmers and rural areas and hence, they (farmers) can contribute to the development of the state," Rawat told ANI.

Backing the Central farm law, he said that it is the game-changer and can double the farmers' income.

Arun Kumar, a farmer, said, "The state government has taken good steps for the welfare of the farmers."

Another farmer Pawan Kumar Negi, said, "I am thankful to the government for this loan."

In addition to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme, hardware for computerisation was also distributed to 200 multi-purpose agricultural credit cooperatives of the state. An amount of about Rs 40 crore was spent on the computerisation of cooperatives. In this, 25% of the money was given through the state government. The objective is to computerise all the cooperative societies of the state by March 2021. Uttarakhand is the first such state in the country where all multipurpose agricultural credit cooperatives of the state will be computerised. (ANI)

