Chandigarh, Mar 14 (PTI) International Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal was shot dead on Monday evening by four assailants in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said.

The incident took place when a Kabaddi tournament was in play at Mallian Kalan village of Shahkot.

Jalandhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nakodar) Lakhwinder Singh said the 40-year-old player hailed from Nangal Ambiyan village here in Shahkot.

But he, along with his family, was settled in England. Sandeep used to organise Kabaddi tournaments here.

Police said when Sandeep came out of the tournament site, four unidentified assailants opened fire on him.

Police suspect eight to 10 bullets were pumped into the Kabaddi player.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police said 10 empty bullet shells were found from the spot.

After Sandeep was shot, he was taken to a hospital in Nakodar where he was declared dead, said police.

A video of the firing incident also went viral on social media.

Police said further investigation was underway.

