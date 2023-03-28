Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) Coarse grains, including millets, will be included in food served in the police mess in Rajasthan, a top official said Tuesday.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said consumption of coarse cereals like jowar, bajra, ragi will be encouraged in the police mess in the state to promote the International Year of Millets 2023 declared by the United Nations.

He said the police personnel will be informed about the benefits of millets, the nutritious grains, and motivated to include them in their food. Millets will also be kept in the shops located at Police Line and Battalion Headquarters.

Bipin Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General of Police Welfare Branch, has issued instructions in this regard to all district SPs and heads of police training centres in the state.

