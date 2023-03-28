Ghaziabad, March 28: Police here on Tuesday detained a boy for allegedly molesting a minor, who he had invited to a birthday party, after spiking her cold drink and uploading obscene videos of her on social media platforms, officials said.

The 15-year-old boy after serving the girl sedative-laced cold drink, molested her at the March 24 birthday party and made a video clipping of it and shared it on social media platforms, a police official said.

The girl's father in his complaint also alleged that the boy was blackmailing his daughter, DCP trans-Hindan Vivek Chandra Yadav said. He demanded that police after detailed inquiry must get the photo and videos (of his daughter) deleted, Yadav said.

The accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board from where he will be sent to a juvenile home, the DCP added.

