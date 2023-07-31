Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): An intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border in the Arnia sector of RS Pura in Jammu and Kashmir, said BSF officials on Monday.

Officials said that the intruder was neutralised at 1.50 AM today and that search was ongoing in the area.

"An intruder has been shot dead at around 1.50 am along the international border in the Arnia sector of RS Pura. Search is underway in the area," said the BSF.

Earlier on July 24, the BSF personnel foiled a drug smuggling attempt and neutralised a suspected Pakistani smuggler in the Ramgarh area in the Samba sector of Jammu, the force said in a statement. (ANI)

