New Delhi, July 31: World's highest rail bridge and Asia’s longest state-of-the-art road tunnel located in Udhampur constituency are amongst some of the national-level landmark projects, which have come up in this constituency during the last 9 years after Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister. This was stated by Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh during a two-hour luncheon meeting hosted by him for PRI representatives, Panches, Sarpanches, BJP office bears and other activists from his constituency on Sunday.

The meeting was part of a cycle of such regular feedback sessions that Singh has been holding with the representatives from different parts of his constituency on a regular basis. The areas, which were represented in the meeting, included Doda, Basholi, Billawar, Kathua and Ramban. Chenab Bridge: ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at World’s Highest Rail Bridge As Rail Ministry Confirms Completion of Golden Joint Work; Watch Video.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, "Unprecedented developmental works have taken place in Udhampur-Doda-Kathua Lok Sabha Constituency in the last 9 years but the need is to spread greater awareness about the same in each corner of the constituency."

He said, "It is a matter of pride for all of us that even two days back while inaugurating Bharat Mandapam, world’s largest Convention Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the highest railway bridge in Reasi, while the longest road tunnel “Chenani to Nashri” named after Syama Prasad Mukherjee was also inaugurated by him. At the same time Prime Minister Modi also described the successful Aroma Mission and Lavender Cultivation at Bhaderwah in his Man Ki Baat broadcast."

The delegation submitted a people’s survey report to the Union Minister, which said that the ‘Udhampur-Doda-Kathua’ Parliamentary Constituency was possibly among the most developed constituencies in India of all the Parliamentary Constituencies. Dr Jitendra Singh said that credit for this went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who after taking charge in May 2014 gave special focus on Jammu and Kashmir and in the North-Eastern region.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, "Udhampur-Doda-Kathua Parliamentary Constituency is the only Constituency in India to get three centrally funded medical Colleges in the last five years." He further said, "This constituency has earned its name in India and in the world as the birthplace of ‘Purple Revolution’ which has given birth to Agri-tech Start-Ups not only in J-K but across the country. This Parliamentary Constituency has all the potential to contribute in the Start-Up movement promoted by PM Narendra Modi."

"North India's first Industrial Biotech Park near Kathua, the first National Institute of High Altitude Medicine at Bhaderwah, first Seed Processing Plant in Kathua, a Radio Station at Udhampur and two Passport offices also came up in this constituency during the last 9 years," he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh told the delegation to make people aware about many first infrastructural developments that have taken place in the last nine years like the highest railway bridge in the world, highest than the Eiffel Tower, Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee tunnel, the longest road tunnel in the world, which is described as an infrastructural marvel in the country.

In terms of road and highway development in this constituency, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, "The Vande- Bharat Express from Katra to Delhi, North India’s first-ever Cable-Stayed Bridge Atal Setu, J&K’s first interState bridge at Keerian-Gandyal, North India’s first Express Road Corridor from Delhi to Katra via Kathua, the new National Highway from Lakhanpur-Bani-Basohli-Doda via Chattargala Tunnel has made this constituency best ever connected leading to its tremendous development compared to the other Constituencies in the country."

Udhampur district located in this constituency has stood number one in the country in terms of construction of roads under PMGSY, Dr Jitendra Singh added. The Union Minister said, "With the establishment of an InterModal Station (IMS) at Katra, a world-class state-of-the-art project in this constituency will not only improve the travelling experience of the pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine but will open numerous opportunities in terms of employment, trade etc. for the people of this constituency." Arch of Chenab, World's Highest Railway Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, Completed (Video).

Rajat Sapolia, Darshan Singh, Bittu Choudhary, Gian Batadia, Sohan Lal Gupta, Madan Lal, Sher Singh, Rajinder Singh, Sarla Devi, Chain Singh, Joginder Sharma, Kuldip Kumar, Bhusan Kumar from Basohli, Vijay Thakur, Sandeep Singh, Deshraj Parihar, Chander Sharma, Vaishan Parihar, Ramesh Katoch from Doda, Chota Khajuria, Rattan Chand, Tirth Ram, Tikka Sharma, Vinod, Danesh, Charan Das, Raju from Billawar. Shiv Dev Singh from Kathua and Rajeshwar Kumar from Ramban were part of the delegation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)