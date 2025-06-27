Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended MP-RISE 2025 (Regional Industry, Skill and Employment) conclave held in Ratlam district on Friday and informed that investment proposals worth Rs 30,402 crore received at the Conclave, which expects to generate 35,520 employment opportunities.

CM Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is undergoing transformation and innovations are being made in every sector of development. He affirmed that the journey of Madhya Pradesh's industrial growth will now move forward at an even faster pace.

The CM also said that the government is making every possible effort to enhance the state's prospects and create more job opportunities for youth, adding that interactive sessions are being conducted across cities to attract investment, with the next to be held in Surat on June 29.

He announced, "Six villages adjoining the Ratlam Mega Investment Region -- Bibdaud, Palsodi, Rampuria, Sarwani Khurd, Jamthun, and Julwaniya -- an amount of Rs 50 lakh per gram panchayat has been approved for the construction of roads, community buildings, and necessary infrastructure development for the benefit of local residents. Establishment of a 220 KV power line in the new area to facilitate the industrial units in the investment zone and industrial park of Ratlam."

Additionally, he declared that an international-standard hockey astro turf would be built at the Polo Ground in Ratlam, and a large airstrip will also be constructed. He further announced the development of a satellite township in the Kalika Mata temple complex.

CM Yadav also transferred Rs 3,861 crore as loan amount to over 4 lakh beneficiaries for self-employment and provided land allotment letters to 35 large industrial units investing over Rs 6,000 crore, promising more than 17,600 jobs on the occasion.

Along with this, he also performed Bhoomi-Poojan and the inauguration of 94 industrial units and clusters worth over Rs 2,012 crore. The CM Yadav further disbursed Rs 270 crore incentive grants to 288 MSMEs and Rs 425 crore financial support transferred to 140 large industries. He also provided land allotment letters to 538 MSME units.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the state's improved connectivity, stating that with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, both cities are now just six hours away from Ratlam. In the coming years, air cargo services will be introduced to facilitate goods transport, and discussions are underway with the Maharashtra government to provide port facilities for Madhya Pradesh traders.

The Chief Minister stressed that even the smallest investor is valuable to the government. "The world is amazed by the strength of our economy. Many households run their kitchens because of your factories. Factories are no less than temples of prosperity," he remarked.

CM Yadav emphasised that RISE Conclave is an innovative step toward creating new entrepreneurs. He interacted virtually with entrepreneurs and representatives from Rewa, Sagar, Alirajpur, Dhar, and Ratlam. The CM also inaugurated 8 major development projects worth Rs 202 crore and distributed job offer letters to 263 aspirational youth, according to an official release.

Furthermore, various leading industrialists across the country held one-on-one discussions with Chief Minister Yadav and presented their investment proposals, expressing keen interest in setting up industries in Madhya Pradesh. The discussions focused on potential investment zones and various industrial facilities available in the state.

The Chief Minister assured the investors of a highly conducive and supportive environment for industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

