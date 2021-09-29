New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): An IPL betting racket has been busted by the Crime Branch unit in Goa wherein four persons have been held, informed an official statement on Wednesday.

The press release by the Crime Branch informed that on the intervening night of September 28-29, Crime Branch Goa received information that some persons were operating a betting racket in the ongoing IPL from Goa.

Immediately, a team under the leadership of police inspectors Rahul Parab, Narayan Chimulkar and police sub-inspector Nitin was formed. Upon conducting a raid at DSouza Guest House in Calangute in Goa, four persons from Jaipur were found operating an IPL betting racket using apps and software on their computer devices.

Upon investigation, it was found that they were accepting bets in the ongoing IPL games. They had set up a base in Goa in order to avoid detection in Rajasthan.

As per the official statement, it was revealed that they had taken bets worth over Rs four lakhs in the running game. Their computer devices were seized and all four were arrested.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

