Panna, September 29: Three persons including a woman were killed and as many were injured in two separate incidents of lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Wednesday, police said.

Two persons were killed and two others were injured at Harseni village. The injured were admitted to a hospital at Ajaygarh. Maharashtra Rains: 10 Dead, Over 200 Cattle Washed Away After Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods in Marathwada Region.

Elsewhere, a woman was killed and another person was injured due to a lightning strike at Jaswantpura village under Amanganj police station, an official said.

