Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Bharti Arora, currently posted as the inspector general of police of Ambala Range in Haryana, has sought voluntary retirement from service citing personal grounds, and said she wants to dedicate the rest of her life to the service of Lord Sri Krishna.

In a letter to the chief secretary through the director general of police, Arora wrote, "I voluntarily submit this application seeking retirement from the service with effect from August 1, 2021, under rule 16 (2) of All India Services (DCRB) Rules, 1958, after attaining 50 years of age."

"Now I wish to achieve the ultimate goal of life. I yearn to traverse the path shown by the holy saints such as Guru Nanak Dev, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Kabirdas, Tulsidas, Surdas, Meerabai, the Sufi saints and dedicate the rest of my life in loving devotional service of Lord Sri Krishna," she said.

When contacted over phone, Arora told PTI that she always took her service as her pride and passion and added that she has elaborated on the reasons for seeking voluntary retirement after putting in 23 years of service.

In her stint as an IPS officer, Arora had handled the 2007 Samjhauta Express train blast case as then Superintendent of Police (Railways).

She was transferred to Ambala Range from Karnal in April 2021 as part of a reshuffle in the police administration.

In her letter, Arora wrote, "My service has been my pride and passion. I am very grateful to this service for providing me with the opportunity to serve, to learn and to grow. My gratitude to the state of Haryana for showing me the right path. It is my humble request to you to consider my request and allow me to voluntarily retire from service with effect from August 1."

