Panchkula (Haryana) [India], August 16 (ANI): Shatrujeet Kapur, senior IPS Officer of 1990-batch, on Wednesday assumed the charge of Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, after an official order was issued by the government.

A Guard of Honour was given by police personnel to the new DGP at the Police Headquarters. Senior police officers congratulated him after the latter assumed the charge of the office from incumbent DGP, P.K Agrawal.

ADGP Modernization and Welfare Alok Kumar Roy, ADGP Crime, O.P Singh, ADGP IT and Telecommunication A.S Chawla, ADGP Vigilance Ajay Singhal, ADGP Law and Order Mamta Singh, IGP Modernization Amitabh Singh Dhillon, IG Administration Sanjay Singh, IG, CID Saurav Singh, DIG Women Safety Naazneen Bhasin, AIG Provisioning Kamaldeep Goyal, SP Law and Order Samiti Chaudhary, IPS Pankaj Nain, and other senior police officers were also present on this occasion.

Later, while addressing the press conference after assuming the charge of DGP, Shatrujeet Kapur said that his priority will be to bring about reforms in policing by making it more responsive and ensuring transparency in police work.

"There is no place for corruption in the police and it would not be tolerated at any cost. If corruption is found anywhere strict action will be taken against the guilty as per law," he asserted.

He further said that special emphasis would be given to ensure that the interests of the vulnerable groups of society are completely safe.

"There are certain categories which are usually at the receiving end of criminal elements and efforts would be intensified to identify such elements who take undue benefit of people of such categories," he said.

He said that providing a safe and secure atmosphere to the women and daughters in the State would be among his top priorities so that they feel safe even if they come home in late hours. This, he said, could be possible with the active involvement of the society. He made it clear that there is no place for criminals in Haryana, either they leave the world of crime or leave the State.

In reply to a question, DGP Kapur said that Haryana has a strong police force of more than 55,000 personnel and special thrust would be given in enhancing their skills through capacity building in law and order and other core policing areas. For this, special training would be imparted to the police personnel.

"This would enable them to serve people in a more responsive way and thereby fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the State. He highlighted that the dial 112 programme has proved to be a successful programme and with this, the police response time has been reduced considerably," the DGP said.

While describing the work of the police as challenging, DGP Kapur said that many times, police also work in adverse circumstances.

"Work would be done for the welfare of police personnel so that they could work with more commitment and dedication. Apart from this, police personnel doing good work would be appreciated whereas, those who are shirking their responsibilities would be encouraged to perform better," he said.

In reply to another question, the DGP said that there is no place for criminal elements including gangsters in society. "Whosoever found indulging in criminal activities would not be spared at any cost," he said.

Sending a clear message to the drug peddlers, DGP said that nobody would be allowed to play with the future of youth in the State.

The campaigns being run by the Haryana Police to nab those involved in drug peddling would be further intensified. Besides, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau would be further strengthened. On this occasion, he also urged the people of the State to come forward and share information about the anti-social elements with the police as this would go a long way in assisting the police in taking swift action against such elements. (ANI)

