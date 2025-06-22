Motihari (Bihar), Jun 22 (PTI) An Iraqi national has been arrested in East Champaran district of Bihar for trying to "illegally" cross over to adjoining Nepal, an official said on Sunday.

According to Deputy SP in charge of Raxaul sub-division, Dhirendra Kumar, the person, arrested on Saturday, has been identified as Fauji Hamid Al Bayati (47), a resident of Baghdad.

"He was caught by a joint team of local police and immigration department. He claimed to be a software engineer employed with a Dubai-based company, and was in India on a tourist visa," Kumar said.

"The Iraqi national claimed to have been in India for the third time. He also said he was here to recruit people for his company. Since he was trying to enter Nepal illegally, he has been booked under the Foreigners Act," the deputy SP added.

