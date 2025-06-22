Mumbai, June 21: Actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar, best known for his performances in Marathi films, has passed away. As per the Mumbai Police, Tushar was found dead in his home here on June 20. "A message was received from the main control room stating that an unconscious person was found in Room No. 102, R4, Ram Mandir Road, Mumbai's Goregaon West, and police assistance was required. Upon reaching the location, an unconscious individual was found lying on the ground. He was transported to Trauma Care Hospital, where the medical officer examined him and declared him brought dead," the police informed. Tushar Ghadigaonkar Dies by Suicide: Marathi Actor Known for ‘Zombivli’, ‘Agent Vinod’ and ‘Sangeet Bibat Akhyan’, Passes Away at 32; Celebs Pay Tribute.

Tushar, 34, was addicted to alcohol and had been under stress for the past year, as per the officials. A statement was recorded from the relatives, who stated they had no suspicion or complaint against anyone.

Further details are awaited.

