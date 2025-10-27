New Delhi, October 27: The Patiala House Court on Monday extended the police custody of 2 ISIS operatives, Adnan Khan and Adnan Khan, for 3 days. They were produced before the court after three days of police custody. They have been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi police in an alleged terror Conspiracy case. It is alleged that they were planning to target a mall in South Delhi. A public park was also on their target.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Shreya Agarwal extended the police remand of Adnan Khan (Delhi) and Adnan Khan (Bhopal) till October 30. The court directed that the accused persons be produced on October 30 at 4 PM before the duty magistrate. Terror Module Busted: ISIS-Inspired Module Busted in Delhi, 2 Operatives Trained in ‘Fidayeen Attack’ Nabbed.

A bail application has been moved on behalf of Adnan Khan (Bhopal), and the same is kept pending for October 31. Delhi police sought further custody for 3 days. The investigation officer submitted that the investigation is ongoing and the accused are required to be interrogated in connection with the evidence that surfaces during the investigation. On October 24, it was submitted that Data from Mobile phones is also to be extracted. They are required to interrogate to identify and recover their various social media IDs. They are to be interrogated to know if any other persons are associated with them. Delhi Court Dismisses Advocate's Appeal over Ayodhya Verdict Challenge; Imposes Total INR 6 Lakh Cost for 'frivolous and Luxurious Litigation'.

On the other hand, counsel for the accused persons opposed the custody remand extension. Counsel also raised the objection as to the timing and said that the accused were legally represented by a counsel as they were produced before the court at 11 PM at night. Adnan Khan (Delhi) was arrested on October 17. Adnan Khan (Bhopal) was arrested on October 19. The court had remanded them in police custody, which was further extended.

