Charlotte, January 2: Federal authorities announced Friday that they successfully disrupted a planned New Year’s Eve terror attack in North Carolina, arresting an 18-year-old man who allegedly intended to target a grocery store and a fast-food restaurant. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the operation, stating that the suspect was "directly inspired" by ISIS. The suspect, identified as Christian Sturdivant of Mint Hill, faces federal charges of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. According to a criminal complaint unsealed in a Charlotte federal court, Sturdivant allegedly planned to use knives and hammers to carry out a mass-casualty event on the final night of 2025.

"The FBI and our partners continued working 24/7 over the holidays protecting the American people," Director Patel said in a statement. "Our teams quickly identified the threat and acted decisively—no doubt saving American lives in the process." Investigators say the plot was intercepted after Sturdivant began communicating online with an individual he believed was an ISIS operative. In reality, the contact was an undercover FBI employee. During these exchanges, the 18-year-old allegedly proclaimed himself a "soldier" for the terrorist group and expressed a desire to become a "martyr." Donald Trump Says US Launches ‘Deadly’ Strike Against ISIS in Northwest Nigeria, Department of War Shares Video of Airstrikes.

Law enforcement recovered several pieces of evidence from the suspect's bedroom, including tactical gear and a handwritten document titled "New Years Attack 2026." The notes reportedly detailed a plan to stab up to 20 people and launch a follow-up attack on police officers arriving at the scene. This arrest follows a series of recent high-profile disruptions by the Bureau under Patel's leadership. In mid-December, federal agents arrested five individuals in connection with a separate bombing plot targeting multiple cities on New Year’s Eve. Americans Killed by ISIS Gunman in Syria: US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Post Killing of 2 Soldiers in Palmyra.

'Potential Terrorist Attack'

Potential ISIS-inspired attack disrupted. Today’s announcement marks the second public instance in a matter of weeks where the FBI and LEO partners stepped in and stopped an alleged New Years Eve attacker before they could harm innocent people. Thank you to our @FBI personnel… pic.twitter.com/yunPiEYCtx — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) January 2, 2026

"The message from the FBI is clear," Patel added. "Anyone who supports ISIS or other terrorist groups cannot hide and will be held accountable in our justice system." Sturdivant is currently being held in federal custody as the investigation continues. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

