New Delhi, December 19: The Rouse Avenue court on Friday listed the Land for Job CBI case for order on framing of charge on January 9, 2026. The court has directed former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and others accused to appear in person on the next date. This case is linked with the alleged offence of providing Railway grade D jobs to candidates in lieu of Land. Special Judge Vishal Gogne listed the case for order on framing of charges after receiving the death verification report of accused Ashwani Kumar Malhotra and the report on the status of other accused persons.

Senior advocate D P Singh (Special Public Prosecutor), alongwith Manu Mishra, appeared for the CBI and submitted that Ashwani Kumar Malhotra has passed away and the status of the other accused is verified. The death certificate of Malhotra was also filed with the death verification report. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 15 informed the court that one more accused had died. Earlier, four accused died during the proceedings of the case. The CBI had charge-sheeted 103 persons as accused. However, five have died during the proceedings. Land-for-Job Scam: Delhi Court Gives CBI More Time To File Reports Against RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav and Family Members in Corruption Case.

CBI had filed charge sheets against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Hema Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and other accused persons. On September 11, the court had reserved its order on framing of charges. It is alleged that jobs in the Railways were given in lieu of land. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) D P Singh had submitted that there is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused persons.

During arguements, Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's senior counsel Maninder Singh had argued that Land for job is a politically motivated case. There is no evidence that jobs were awarded to candidates in lieu of land. There are sale deeds which show that lands were purchased for Money. Senior advocate Maninder Singh had submitted that there was no violation of any rule for appointment, and there were no jobs given for land. It was also argued that former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav made no recommendation for any candidate. "No General Manager has stated that he ever met Lalu Prasad Yadav."

The senior counsel had further argued that no case of corruption is made out as he had not made any recommendations for any candidate. Merely calling him a kingpin is not sufficient. "There is no evidence against him." It was also argued that there was no evidence that any land was taken free of charge. "The land was purchased." Earlier during arguements on behalf of Rabri Devi, it was submitted that Rabri Devi purchased land and paid money for it. "Buying land for money is not a crime. No favour was given to any accused candidate. These transactions are not connected." ‘Lapata Ki Talaash’: BJP Issues ‘Missing Person’ Poster Targeting RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav, Sparks Political Row in Bihar.

The senior advocate submitted that the CBI had to prove corruption. "The land sold was purchased for a consideration." He had further submitted that all the due process were followed by the applicants. "Where is the corrupt practice? These acts are independent. No acts of accused persons are connected," he added.

