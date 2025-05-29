Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 29 (ANI): Telangana BJP leader N Ramachander Rao objected to Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's statement calling the Congress party a bigger victim of terrorism. Rao called the former Chhattisgarh CM's statement "foolish".

Talking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Statement of former Chhattisgarh CM Baghel is surprising and it is his foolishness to say Congress is a bigger loser and affected during terror strikes and Naxalite attacks. He is forgetting that not only Congress but the nation has suffered due to terrorism, Naxalites and ultra-groups' activities."

"He thinks that only Congress has sacrificed in terror attacks; it is the armed forces... a supreme sacrifice made by them, whether in Maoist areas or terrorism across borders. By making such a statement, he is trying to dissolve and dilute the fight against terrorism," Rao added.

The former Telangana MLC said, "Terrorism and any sort of extremism doesn't have any party, religion or politics. The entire nation is suffering because of terrorist activities, Maoists and any kind of extremism."

Earlier, Bhupesh Baghel said that if someone has suffered the heaviest loss due to terrorism, it is Congress, while the BJP has gained from it.

Commenting on Congress leader Udit Raj's attack against MP Shashi Tharoor, N Ramachander Rao said, "The Congress leaders seem to be frustrated because of the support India is getting due to the all-party delegations going to various countries and explaining Operation Sindoor and India's stand on terrorism."

He added that the delegates are speaking the entire nation's voice. Rao said, "The entire nation's voice is that we stand against terrorism and we have our right to defend our country, our sovereignty, and to attack those places or countries sponsoring terrorism."

Attacking Congress, he said, "They are frustrated because they are losing in the last three elections, they've lost several states. But this doesn't mean they should curse our nation, insult the nation or insult the army or its operations."

This row began when Udit Raj said, "Shashi Tharoor had gone there (leading a multi-party delegation) to expose Pakistan. But it is surprising that he is trying to erase the golden history of Congress, that before Modi's regime, no surgical strike was done, that the LoC and International Border were never crossed before. This is incorrect...Shashi Tharoor should definitely be given some award, because perhaps not even a member of the BJP can lie like this that LoC and International Border were never crossed before."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation to Panama, on Wednesday (local time) reaffirmed India's firm stance against terrorism and said that the country will not turn the other cheek and will respond to any further attack. Speaking at an event organised by the Indian Embassy, Tharoor emphasised the teaching of Mahatma Gandhi to live without fear. (ANI)

