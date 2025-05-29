Kolkata, May 29: Authorities in West Bengal are set to announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result for Thursday, May 29, 2025, much to the anticipation of lottery enthusiasts. Known for its fast-paced format, the Kolkata FF result will be declared in multiple rounds throughout the day. This Satta Matka-type lottery game is played exclusively within Kolkata, attracting participants who rely on skill and strategy. The first bazi begins at 10 AM, followed by seven more rounds until 8:30 PM. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result online at kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in.

The Kolkata FF lottery continues to enjoy widespread popularity as one of the most actively followed lottery games in West Bengal. Participants select numbers based on passing record calculations, adding an analytical twist to traditional betting. Played daily from Monday to Sunday, the game features eight rounds or "bazis" with results updated every 90 minutes. The Kolkata FF result for May 29, 2025, will be shared progressively, allowing players to track their chances in real time. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 29, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Players looking to participate in Kolkata Fatafat must be physically present in Kolkata, as the game is exclusive to West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are legally permitted. Kolkata FF is played by selecting numbers and calculating passing record numbers, which requires skill and strategy, making it more challenging than typical lotteries. Many beginners turn to YouTube tutorials to understand the gameplay and improve their chances. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Lotteries operate legally across India in states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. Popular games include Shillong Teer and Nagaland State Lotteries. While these games attract many enthusiasts, LatestLY advises participants to proceed with caution as playing such games involves financial risks and may lead to monetary losses.

