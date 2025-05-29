Mumbai, May 29: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) once again draws the attention of lottery enthusiasts with the eagerly awaited Shillong Teer Results for today, May 29, 2025. Held at the Polo Ground in Shillong, this traditional archery-based game includes popular formats such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants eagerly await the Shillong Teer Result, hoping their predicted numbers match the arrows’ outcome. The Shillong Teer Results are declared in two rounds, and winning numbers are based on the last two digits of arrows striking the target. Players can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart on trusted sites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.co.com for real-time updates.

The Shillong Teer Result Chart offers a clear, round-wise breakdown, ensuring easy access for enthusiasts. Whether you’re following Shillong Morning Teer or Khanapara Teer, stay tuned here for live updates of Shillong Teer Results for May 29 after each round concludes. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 29, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for May 29, 2025" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. Click on it to view the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which presents the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. The Shillong Teer Results are typically announced around 10:30 PM, with the final round concluding by 9 PM. For players’ convenience, the complete and updated Shillong Teer Results are available below, offering a quick glance at today’s outcome. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

