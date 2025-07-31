New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The ITBP, responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, has signed an agreement with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to find scientific solutions for the health and environmental challenges faced by troops at high-altitude locations.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the experts from the two sides will work to tackle issues like high-altitude sickness, low oxygen (hypoxia) and extreme cold conditions, an official statement said.

They will also find ways to bring diagnostic tools and telemedicine to remote border posts and do research work to improve diet, stress relief methods and genetic studies for better adaptation to harsh climates, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson said.

The agreement was signed by the officials from the two sides in the presence of DBT Secretary Rajesh S Gokhale and ITBP Director General Rahul Rasgotra, he said. The DBT functions under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The MoU also aims to hold regular interactions between DBT scientists and ITBP medical teams to stay updated with the latest innovations, the spokesperson said.

He said development of special nutrition packs, emergency medical kits and cold-weather health gear for the troops is also a subject of work as part of this partnership.

The ITBP's nearly 90,000 personnel are primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488-km-long LAC, apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country under the Union home ministry.

