Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 5 (PTI) Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal on Sunday hailed senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala for his stance against fascism.

In his Facebook post, Thangal lauded Chennithala for his speech at the Jamia conference in Malappuram.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: UP Police Along with Paramilitary Does Area Domination Patrol, Checks Sensitive Entry Points in Prayagraj.

The speech he delivered portrays the contemporary political climate in the country and expressed hopes for India's future, Thangal noted in his post.

"He concluded by emphasising to unite against fascism despite differences, asserting that no autocratic regime lasts forever. Let us embrace those words. We have to unite wherever we can, and work together to protect the foundation stones of the nation," the post added.

Also Read | Leopard Enters Sardar Patel Zoological Park Near Statue of Unity, Kills Blackbuck; 7 More Die of Shock.

Chennithala on Sunday inaugurated the Garib Nawaz that was held as part of the conference.

The invitation extended by the Nair Service Society (NSS) to Chennithala at the Mannam Jayanti celebration event and subsequent support extended by SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan to this move has sparked speculation about a shift in the power dynamics within the state Congress ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

In a veiled attack, Congress leader K Muraleedharan remarked that mere praising does not make someone the chief minister.

"Everyone praises everyone; it doesn't belittle anyone. It's good that Congress leaders are accepted across communities. However, this is not the time to discuss who the chief minister will be," he told reporters.

Muraleedharan stated that with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on top brass, there is no need to discuss the chief ministerial issue here.

He added that such decisions are made by the Congress Legislative Party.

"The era of factions is over. Workers now understand that ‘groups' exist mainly to secure positions for leaders," he added.

Highlighting the need for UDF expansion, Muraleedharan said the parties that had left the coalition, including the Kerala Congress (M) should be brought back.

IUML leader M K Muneer also stated that this is not the time to discuss the chief minister's post.

Speaking to the media, he said, "Praising someone does not equate to a decision being made. Many leaders are invited to Jamia's programme, but the Muslim League does not decide who becomes the chief minister, nor has it ever had such a precedent. There is still a year left until the Assembly elections."

Muneer stated that there has been no discussion regarding the expansion of the UDF at present, adding that such a decision must be made collectively. "If the League is entrusted with the task of discussing this with any party, we will carry it out," he said.

Responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's criticism of IUML alleging it has succumbed to communal forces such as Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI, Muneer said it was the CPI(M) that established ties with Jamaat-e-Islami.

"The LDF's relationship with Jamaat-e-Islami is part of history, as is its alliance with SDPI. Vijayan is running as if his tail is on fire," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)