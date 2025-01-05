Narmada, January 5: A wild leopard entered the Sardar Patel Zoological Park near the Statue of Unity (SoU) in Gujarat’s Narmada district, killing one blackbuck while seven others reportedly died of shock. Forest officials have been tracking the sub-adult leopard, aged 2-3 years, since the incident occurred on the night of January 2.

The leopard strayed into the well-fenced safari park, located in the Kevadia forest division, which is surrounded by the Shoolpaneshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. This marked the first instance of a wild big cat breaching the park’s boundaries. According to Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Agniveer Vyas, while leopard movements are common in the periphery, the incident was unprecedented. Blackbuck Fight Video: Farmer Captures Rare Sight of Blackbucks Locking Horns in His Field in Maharashtra's Bhandara.

CCTV footage alerted guards, causing the leopard to flee. However, it managed to kill a blackbuck before its escape, while seven others succumbed to shock and panic. The carcasses were disposed of after post-mortem examinations. Leopard Beaten to Death by Villagers After Attacking 3 People in Mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj District; 12 Individuals Booked (Watch Video).

The herbivore enclosure was temporarily closed for tourists, reopening on Saturday after officials ensured the safety of visitors. Cameras and traps have been placed to monitor the leopard’s movements, but it has not reappeared on CCTV.

Forest officials believe the leopard, driven by curiosity and the search for prey, could return. “We’ve found no breaches in the fencing and are continuing surveillance to prevent further incidents,” Vyas said.

The park, part of the Statue of Unity complex in Ekta Nagar, attracts thousands of visitors and houses various species in enclosures designed for safe viewing. This incident has heightened vigilance among forest officials, who are working to track and safely capture the leopard.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2025 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).