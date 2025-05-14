New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): In a move that is set to strengthen the Inland Water Transport (IWT) sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways sets up its new office in Srinagar's Transport Bhawan. The office space has been provided by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The office will be central to all the IWT works being undertaken by the Authority in the region and will be functional starting Tuesday.

IWAI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to develop river navigation infrastructure in three national waterways in the Union Territory like NW-26 (River Chenab), NW-49 (River Jhelum), NW-84 (River Ravi). The Authority will now start the development works under the framework of the MoU, as per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

These works include setting up of floating jetties at ten locations in Jammu and Kashmir, development of navigational fairway by dredging wherever required, night navigational aids and regular hydrographic surveys for safe plying of vessels in these waterways.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able guidance of Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, IWAI has made several infrastructural interventions to develop waterways as a robust engine of growth.

With proactive steps like developing IWT terminals and related infrastructure, IWAI is working towards utilizing the immense potential of rivers across the country. The partnership between IWAI and Jammu and Kashmir government is a significant step that promises to promote eco-tourism in the union territory while also stimulating local economy. (ANI)

