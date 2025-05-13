Kolkata, May 13: The body of Pritam Majumdar, the son of Rinku Majumdar, who is the newly-married wife of Dilip Ghosh, BJP's former National Vice-President and ex-West Bengal party President, was discovered under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday at his residence at New Town in Kolkata. Pritam Majumdar is the son of Rinku Majumdar from her first husband.

After his body was identified, it was taken first to a private hospital in New Town and later referred to Bidhannagar Sub-divisional Hospital, where he was declared dead. The body was then taken to state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for post-mortem, and the process is expected to be completed by Tuesday only, following which his body will be cremated at Nimtala crematorium in Kolkata in the evening on the same day. Kota Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances on Wedding Day.

Sources from the state police said that although the exact reason behind his death will be known only after the detailed post-mortem report is available, there are possibilities that the death might have been caused by an overdose of medicines. The policemen have already learnt that the deceased was under multiple medications because of health-related complications. At the time the report was filed, there was no reaction either from Dilip Ghosh or Rinku Majumdar in the matter. Brazil Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies in Back Seat of Car After Stepmother Allegedly Forgets To Drop Him at Nursery in Videira; Investigation Underway.

Last month, when they got married, the deceased gave a brief reaction to the media that he was quite happy with her mother's decision to start a new life. However, he did not attend the marriage event as he was on leave outside Kolkata. He was an employee of an Information Technology Enabled Service (ITeS) and was operating from the company office at IT hub Sector-5 of Salt Lake, which is nearby his residence.

