Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): Three people have died due to heavy rains and flash floods in the Rajgarh area of Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir, the District Administration said on Saturday.

According to the District Administration, two people are reported missing, and a rescue operation is going on in the flood-hit areas.

Also Read | India's GDP Projected To Grow 6.5% This Fiscal With Downside Risks From US Tariff Hikes: Crisil.

Ramban has been grappling with heavy rainfall and flash floods.

According to the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir from August 30 to September 2, while light to moderate rainfall is predicted in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Uttarakhand during the next four days.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Monsoon Fury: 10 Killed, 3 Missing After Cloudburst and Landslide Hit Reasi, Ramban Triggered by Overnight Rains.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) intensified its flood relief and rescue operations in Northern India with a primary focus on the severely affected Jammu and Punjab regions, the Ministry of Defence said.

Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters have conducted more than 55 sorties to extract stranded civilians, including personnel from the Indian Army and Border Security Force, from inundated areas in Dera Baba Nanak, Pathankot, and Akhnoor sectors.

Transport aircraft (C-130) have been deployed to facilitate the rapid movement of specialised NDRF teams into the affected zones, the ministry said. Further, it said that the "operations have enabled the rescue of 215 individuals and delivered 7,300 kgs of essential relief material in the affected areas in the past three days."

Meanwhile, Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju met flood-affected families in lower Maitra, Ward 6, on Friday and announced financial assistance for the construction of a protection wall to safeguard their homes.

Speaking to reporters, MLA Raju said, "The rainfall has damaged the houses in lower Maitra. We will not be able to fully compensate them. We reached here yesterday. I will deposit Rs 5,00,000 in MNREGA and contribute Rs 5,00,000 from my side towards the construction of a protection wall."

"We will advise the administration to take the advisory seriously...Administration needs to be cautious. The government and administration will support them. We are committed to our people," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)